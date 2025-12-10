Kenya: Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary to Create 18,000 Jobs - Ruto

9 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the expansion of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary will create more than 18,000 new jobs and inject billions into the local economy by 2030.

Speaking during the launch of the sanctuary on Tuesday, President Ruto said the project is not just about protecting wildlife but also about unlocking income opportunities for communities in Taita Taveta and across Kenya.

President Ruto said Kenya is now home to the largest rhino sanctuary in the world, following the expansion of the protected area from 92 square kilometres to 3,200 square kilometres.

The sanctuary will host about 200 black rhinos, forming the biggest single population of the species in the country.

He explained that overcrowding in previous sanctuaries had slowed breeding and increased conflict among the animals, putting their survival at risk.

"This expansion corrects past mistakes and helps us secure the future of Kenya's black rhinos," he said.

Ruto said the sanctuary is already creating jobs through ranger deployment, fencing, surveillance, construction, logistics and local supply chains.

As tourism increases in the area, he said more opportunities will open up for lodges, tour guides, artisans, transport operators and community businesses.

"By 2030, this project will create over 18,000 jobs and generate more than Sh5.8 billion in tourism and conservancy revenue," he said.

The President added that conservation will now be treated as economic investment, not a cost to taxpayers.

He said the government has already invested in modern security technology including drones, AI cameras, digital radio networks and a dedicated aircraft to protect the rhinos.

Ruto assured local residents that they will not be "spectators" but owners and beneficiaries of the project.

He said the government will enforce mandatory community benefit-sharing and develop new water projects, roads and other infrastructure to support the region.

The President also praised partners such as the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and international conservation groups for helping make the expansion possible.

