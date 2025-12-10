Somalia: Somali Army Launches Operation Against Al-Shabaab Between Baidoa and Burhakaba

10 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) has carried out a security operation targeting suspected Al-Shabaab positions between the towns of Burhakaba and Baidoa in the Bay region, the government said.

The operation was conducted by the 8th Brigade of the SNA's 60th Division and focused on areas where the Islamist group was believed to maintain hideouts and staging grounds, according to military officials. Authorities said the targeted locations had been used to harass and intimidate civilians.

The offensive was led by the commander of the 8th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Mohamed Aden, and included efforts to clear key roads of improvised explosive devices.

The army said several landmines planted by Al-Shabaab along major routes were dismantled, reducing threats to civilians and commercial traffic.

In a statement, the federal government said the operation aimed to "neutralise Khawarij elements and thwart plots prepared against civilians," adding that the removal of the explosives was intended to safeguard lives and ensure freedom of movement.

Lieutenant Colonel Aden said the operation concluded successfully and vowed that security forces would continue efforts to stabilise the Bay region and protect local communities.

Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade, frequently targeting civilians and security forces.

