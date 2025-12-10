Somalia Welcomes 148 Returnees From Yemen, Vows Stronger Reintegration Support

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, MP Ali Yusuf Ali-Hoosh, on Wednesday met with 148 citizens recently repatriated with the support of the Federal Government, praising their safe return and urging them to take part in rebuilding the country.

The returnees, comprising more than 80 families evacuated from Yemen, were welcomed during a briefing and orientation session led by the minister.

Ali-Hoosh said the government was giving priority to the care, resettlement and support of Somalis returning from difficult conditions abroad.

Ahmed Hussein Elmi, head of the National Refugees and IDPs Agency (NRIA), provided the minister with a detailed report on the repatriation process, including registration, reception and the coordination of basic services.

The NRIA conducted verification and initial assistance to ensure families received appropriate support as they begin reintegration, officials said.

The Somali government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of returnees, facilitating their safe return and ensuring they have access to sustainable livelihood opportunities once back in the country.