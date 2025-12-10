Somalia Welcomes 148 Returnees From Yemen, Vows Stronger Reintegration Support

10 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, MP Ali Yusuf Ali-Hoosh, on Wednesday met with 148 citizens recently repatriated with the support of the Federal Government, praising their safe return and urging them to take part in rebuilding the country.

The returnees, comprising more than 80 families evacuated from Yemen, were welcomed during a briefing and orientation session led by the minister.

Ali-Hoosh said the government was giving priority to the care, resettlement and support of Somalis returning from difficult conditions abroad.

Ahmed Hussein Elmi, head of the National Refugees and IDPs Agency (NRIA), provided the minister with a detailed report on the repatriation process, including registration, reception and the coordination of basic services.

The NRIA conducted verification and initial assistance to ensure families received appropriate support as they begin reintegration, officials said.

The Somali government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of returnees, facilitating their safe return and ensuring they have access to sustainable livelihood opportunities once back in the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.