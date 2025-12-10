Uganda Launches Nationwide Recruitment Drive for Cyber War Fighters

Uganda has moved to intensify its national cyber-defense capabilities with the launch of Operation Cyber Digital Shield, a countrywide recruitment drive aimed at building a formal force of trained Cyber War Fighters.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Cyber Security and Forensics Association of Uganda (CSFAU), follows the recent Cyber Stars University Student competition and seeks to enlist both professionals and students to defend the country against increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

CSFAU Director Marvin Kashaija Blessed, a certified cyber security and forensics expert, said the new drive marks a critical shift in how Uganda prepares for modern warfare.

"For too long, Uganda has relied on external expertise," Kashaija said. "Cyber-attacks are the new form of economic and geopolitical warfare, targeting our critical national infrastructure. By investing in our home-grown talent, we are strengthening our borders in the digital domain."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that the recruitment campaign directly supports the National Cybersecurity Strategy, particularly its goal of building a highly skilled cyber workforce capable of responding to state-sponsored attacks, financial system breaches, and threats to national infrastructure.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) welcomed the effort. Christine Mujimba, UCC's Director of ICT and Research, said the economic toll of cybercrime demands urgent investment in local human capacity.

"The global cost of cybercrime is staggering," Mujimba said. "By training the younger generation through practical, outcome-based learning, we are closing the skills gap and reinforcing national defenses against digital fraud and data breaches."

The new operation opens several membership pathways under CSFAU, including a professional tier for experts contributing to policy and threat intelligence, a student tier for university learners trained and certified for frontline digital defense, and an affiliate tier targeting non-technical professionals who need organizational security skills.

CSFAU President Muganhwa Emmanuel Cliff described the campaign as a national call to service.

"This is a call to arms for the digital generation," he said. "By joining CSFAU, you are formally enlisting as a Cyber War Fighter dedicated to protecting the data, systems and sovereignty of our nation. The time to fortify our shield is now."

Operation Cyber Digital Shield is expected to run nationwide, with CSFAU positioning itself as the central command structure for building Uganda's next generation of cyber-defense experts.