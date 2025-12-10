Rwanda's Aging HIV Population Deserves Our Coordinated Support

opinion

Rwanda's remarkable progress in HIV treatment has transformed the virus from a fatal diagnosis into a chronic, manageable condition. Yet this success has brought a new reality, that the HIV epidemic is aging. Today, nearly a quarter of people living with HIV in Rwanda are aged 50 and above, a demographic shift that demands renewed attention from government institutions, health professionals, development partners, and communities.

Data from the Rwanda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (RPHIA) show that HIV prevalence is significantly higher among older adults than younger ones. Thanks to effective antiretroviral therapy, more Rwandans are living longer with HIV. But longevity brings new challenges. Older adults face a double burden; HIV and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. These conditions require continuous monitoring, consistent medication, and lifestyle adjustments that are often difficult to maintain, especially for those experiencing stigma, social isolation, or financial strain.

We cannot continue treating HIV and NCDs in isolation. Co-located and co-scheduled services must become the norm so that patients do not have to navigate multiple clinics and conflicting appointment schedules. Training healthcare workers to manage both conditions is a vital step forward, but it requires sustained investment.

Stakeholders must also address the growing vulnerability of older adults. Many spend more time seeking care than living healthy, active lives. Home-based care, financial support for chronic disease management, and community programs that reduce stigma are no longer optional. They are essential.

Rwanda's aging HIV population is a testament to progress. But progress must be protected. It is time for all stakeholders to step up, collaborate, and ensure that older adults living with HIV not only survive, but thrive.