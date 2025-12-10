Kenya: President Ruto - No Govt Will Exploit Kenyans Under US-Kenya Pact

10 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged that neither foreign governments nor any entities will exploit Kenyans, asserting his commitment to safeguard the nation's interests under the newly announced Kenya-US pact.

Speaking during the 12th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit public event, President Ruto emphasized that the agreement with the United States aims to strengthen trade, security, and development cooperation without compromising Kenya's sovereignty or the welfare of its citizens.

"No government, and no entity, will take advantage of the people of Kenya so long as I am President," Ruto stated, highlighting his administration's focus on ensuring mutual benefits in international agreements.

The pact, part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance economic growth, security collaboration, and technology transfer, aligns with Kenya's strategic vision to attract investment while protecting domestic industries and citizens' livelihoods.

President Ruto assured Kenyans that the government will maintain transparency and accountability in implementing all aspects of the partnership, while holding foreign partners to the highest standards of cooperation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.