Rwanda: How Rwanda Mountain Tea Is Empowering Farmers to Grow Produce That Has Earned Global Reputation

Across the country's tea-growing heartlands, a quiet transformation is unfolding, driven by discipline, shared ambition, and a firm belief that world-class quality starts in the hands of the farmer.

Across Rwanda Mountain Tea's gardens, namely; Kitabi, Gatare, Rutsiro, Rubaya, Nyabihu, Gisakura, Mata, Mushubi and Nshiri-Kivu, farmers and tea pluckers gathered on December 6 to acknowledge and celebrate progress.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The celebrations, held at the factory sites, were filled with music, traditional performances and heartfelt gratitude.

Yet beyond the festive atmosphere lay a more profound message, the recognition that Rwanda's signature agricultural export is increasingly becoming a model of quality, ethics and community transformation.

Quality begins in the field

For Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd, quality is not a slogan; it is a discipline deeply embedded in the entire value chain.

This philosophy was reiterated by Nick Munyi, Chairman of the Rwanda Mountain Tea Board, who reminded farmers that exceptional tea starts long before it reaches a factory floor.

"The quality of tea must start from the farmer," Munyi emphasised. "From plucking to transportation and delivery at the factory, we urge our farmers to bring us the best tea. The better the quality, the higher the income.

We have seen companies paying over seven dollars per kilogramme, that is what we want to achieve. We want to increase the value of our tea by increasing its quality."

Munyi explained that one of RMT's strengths is its close and consistent engagement with farmers, sharing expectations, aligning strategies and appreciating their critical contribution.

"Our factories have been performing tremendously, producing some of the best tea in the world," he added. "But we still have a journey ahead, we want to showcase these teas to major packers globally."

These December gatherings are also an opportunity to honour outstanding farmers and tea pluckers.

Those who excelled in productivity and quality, received awards ranging from bicycles to mattresses and even cows, which remain a symbol of dignity and economic security in rural Rwanda.

For many farmers, these celebrations reflect personal journeys of resilience, growth and opportunity.

One such story is that of Theogene Nsabimana, 42, from Kabaya Sector in Ngororero District.

He began as a tea plucker earning as little as Rwf 1,500 to Rwf 2,000 per day, but through determination, and incentives from Rwanda Mountain Tea, he has built a thriving tea-farming business.

"After receiving a cow through the support programme, it reproduced, I sold the calf and bought my own plot for tea farming," Nsabimana said. "Today, I own two hectares and can deliver up to one tonne of tea to the factory. I earn between Rwf 300,000 and 400,000 per month, which allows me to pay school fees and health insurance. The factory pays on time, so I can plan my life."

Living close to the Rubaya Tea factory, he explained, has been transformative not only for farmers but for the wider community.

"There is no resident here who is left behind, the factory supports us even when we face unexpected challenges," he added.

Another farmer, Florence Mukandayisenga, also testified to the power of tea farming as a gateway to self-reliance.

After purchasing her first tea field for Rwf 1.5 million, she benefited from Rwanda Mountain Tea's livestock programme.

"I am confident that I am now on a path to becoming an employer rather than just a plucker," she added.

The impact of Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd is also visible through cooperatives.

Dieudonné Iraguha, a member of the 1,886-strong COTRAGAGI cooperative in Rubaya, shared that the partnership with RMT has propelled their members to new economic heights.

"Since we began working with Rubaya Tea Factory, we have grown remarkably," he said. "We now have 30 hectares of tea plantations, including newly planted fields, our cooperative has acquired eight vehicles, expanded our forestry resources, and built assets exceeding Rwf 1 billion."

Iraguha called for continued technical support and training from RMT to boost both quality and quantity, a request aligned with the company's long-term strategy.

Rwanda's tea industry remains one of the country's most important sources of revenue.

In the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the sector generated Rwf166 billion from the export of 38,467.7 tonnes of processed tea. Nearly 50,000 farmers, organized into 23 cooperatives, rely on this industry for their livelihoods.

Under the government's Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), Rwanda aims to reach over Rwf253 billion in tea revenue from 58,600 metric tonnes by 2029. Rwanda Mountain Tea is positioned as a key driver of this growth.

In June 2025, NAEB and partners inaugurated the Specialized Export Quality Infrastructure (SEQI), a Rwf5.7 billion laboratory that marks a major advance in the country's testing capacity and global market competitiveness.

The new facility strengthens Rwanda's ability to certify agricultural products against international standards, supporting Rwanda's broader strategy to diversify exports, boost foreign exchange earnings, and secure sustainable growth in high-value agri-export markets.

Patrick Uwihoreye, Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development in Ngororero District, highlighted that some farmers around Rubaya Tea Factory now earn up to Rwf 5 million per month.

"The factory supports school feeding, tree-planting and even reconstruction of homes destroyed by disasters," he said. "Its impact is transformative."

At the core of Rwanda Mountain Tea's success is an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Emile Mukiza, Manager of Rubaya Tea Factory, explained that Rwanda's tea stands out globally because of its purity and meticulous processing.

"Quality is rooted in field practices, plucking and processing," Mukiza said.

"Our collaboration with farmers and pluckers gives us a competitive edge, as of now, over 1,000 pluckers supply the factory each day, so training and capacity-building are essential."

He added that RMT is planning to raise payments for pluckers next year, a move that reinforces the company's dedication to improving livelihoods while maintaining world-class standards.

The company's mission is clear, to be Rwanda's most successful tea company and elevate the national brand worldwide.

RMT prides itself on delivering unique, high-quality, healthy and ethical tea to global markets including Africa, Southeast Asia, Western Europe and North America.

Its investments are driven by a belief that business should uplift both the economy and society.

"With over 3,000 employees, our success is not accidental," Mukiza notes. "It is the result of hard work and a shared vision. We celebrate every member of our staff."

In a message delivered on behalf of Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd, Charles Kenge Iruta, the Sales and Marketing Manager highlighted this year's theme: "Tea farming that includes everyone, a foundation for better livelihoods and sustainable development."

He emphasised that tea remains one of Rwanda's most reliable foreign exchange earners and a powerful engine of national progress.

According to the management, this year, RMT-affiliated factories provided stable employment to 21,729 workers, 54% women and 46% men, with wages totaling Rwf 11.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Rwanda Mountain Tea's impact extends far beyond production, reflected in its strong commitment to community welfare and inclusivity.

The company supports clean water access in surrounding villages, strengthens local education through assistance to schools and early childhood development centres, builds homes for vulnerable families, contributes to community health insurance, and backs national initiatives such as the Girinka one-cow-per-family programme.

Today, more than 400 children aged between 0 and 3 benefit from Early Childhood Development (ECD) established around RMT factories.

Iruta emphasised that at the heart of all these efforts is a simple truth: farmers remain the backbone of Rwanda's tea success.

"You are the foundation of Rwanda's tea development," he told farmers. "Your integrity and hard work keep our tea respected worldwide."

Rwanda Mountain Tea management closed the celebrations with gratitude to the Government of Rwanda for championing agricultural transformation.

"As 2025 draws to a close, Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd extended warm wishes to all tea farmers across the country, and renewed its commitment to partnership, innovation and a shared journey toward prosperity," reads RMT's General Manager's message.