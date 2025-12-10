Uganda: NUP Accused of Defiance As Standoffs Escalate Ahead of 2026 Polls

10 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has been accused of adopting a defiance and confrontation strategy, according to Col Chris Magezi, acting spokesperson for the government.

This comes as tensions escalate between NUP and security forces, with multiple standoffs reported during campaign rallies.

Col Magezi claims that NUP representatives meet with security officials to discuss routes and venues for rallies, but the party often disregards these agreements, leading to clashes. "Being a candidate doesn't mean you can block a highway," Magezi said, emphasising that NUP's actions are causing disruptions.

NUP candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has a different narrative. He alleges that security forces are suppressing his campaign, blocking access roads, and intimidating supporters.

In Gulu, Kyagulanyi was blocked by joint security forces, and his supporters were attacked by some security personnel.

The Electoral Commission has urged all parties to remain peaceful and comply with electoral guidelines. As the 2026 elections approach, concerns grow about the fairness of the electoral process.

