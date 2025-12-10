Ugandan Businesses Must Embrace Artificial Intelligence Now - Experts Warn

Ugandan businesses have been issued a stark imperative: adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) without delay to safeguard revenue streams, amplify productivity, and secure enduring viability.

This urgent plea came from a cadre of prominent experts during the inaugural Artificial Intelligence CEO Table Talks, a pivotal gathering hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Uganda (AmCham Uganda)

The high-stakes forum convened influential CEOs, entrepreneurs, and AI pioneers from across East Africa, creating a dynamic platform for candid dialogue on harnessing AI's transformative potential.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event underscored the non-negotiable role of intelligent technologies in fortifying business resilience against economic volatilities, supply chain disruptions, and evolving consumer demands.

General Manager of AmCham Uganda, Eve Zalwango set the tone for the discussions emphasising AI's capacity to unlock Uganda's untapped human capital.

"Uganda's future's so bright, but the brightness of Uganda is not in our resources--it's with our people," Zalwango declared, drawing parallels to the nation's burgeoning youth demographic. She highlighted how AI could bridge critical skills gaps in digital literacy and data analytics, enabling local firms to compete on a global stage.

"We can think of our youth bulge as a time bomb, but it's also a challenge and an opportunity," she added, urging attendees to invest in AI-driven training programs that foster innovation rather than automation fears.

Deborah Bartlett, Senior Director at AUI Global, warned that hesitation could spell obsolescence for laggard enterprises.

"AI is not a luxury it's the backbone of sustainable growth in a data-rich world," Bartlett asserted during a panel on ethical AI deployment.

She shared compelling case studies, including how a Kenyan agribusiness leveraged predictive analytics to boost crop yields by 35% amid climate uncertainties, and advocated for Ugandan firms to prioritise data governance to mitigate biases in AI algorithms.

"Businesses must start with strategy, not hype--integrate AI where it solves real pain points, like inventory optimisation or customer personalisation, to see returns within quarters, not years," she advised, stressing the importance of partnerships with local AI startups to ensure culturally attuned implementations

The Table Talks delved deeply into actionable AI applications, from automating routine administrative tasks to deploying machine learning for market forecasting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sessions on digital transformation strategies illuminated how tools like natural language processing could revolutionise customer service in Uganda's vibrant retail sector, while automation workshops demonstrated robotic process automation (RPA) slashing operational costs by up to 40% for manufacturing outfits