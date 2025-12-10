Uganda: Ministry of Works, Police Engage Transporters, Community On Road Safety in Tororo

The Ministry of Works and Transport has extended its Road Safety Week initiatives to Tororo District, engaging local leaders, transporters, and security agencies to address the high incidence of road accidents in the region and nationwide.

Held under the theme "Safe Vehicles for a Safe Uganda," the sensitisation meeting at Rock Classic Hotel highlighted the main causes of accidents, including reckless riding, poor vehicle maintenance, and disregard for traffic rules.

Police officers underscored the dangers, citing examples of unsafe practices such as riders holding torches in their mouths while speeding at night.

Transporters, however, pushed back against the blame, pointing to poor road infrastructure, insufficient signage, and corruption among enforcement officers as major contributors to road crashes.

Officials later visited the Tororo-Mbale Road, one of the district's most dangerous stretches, where zebra crossings have been installed to enhance pedestrian safety.

Apollo Kaswangu, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stressed that road safety requires collaboration between the government and the public, while Tororo Woman MP Sarah Achieng Opendi called for discipline among both drivers and enforcement agencies.

Recent police data indicates that at least one person dies in Tororo every month from road crashes, while 14 people die daily on Ugandan roads, totaling over 5,000 deaths annually.

December sees the highest fatalities due to increased travel and reckless behavior.

As part of the Road Safety Week interventions, transporters are now required to carry valid permits, maintain roadworthy vehicles, and comply strictly with traffic regulations. These measures aim to foster a culture of responsible driving and reduce fatalities across the country.