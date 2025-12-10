Uganda, MTN Partner to Scale Electric Bus Innovation

Johannesburg — Uganda is looking to expand the reach of its homegrown technology across the continent through a strategic dialogue with MTN, the South African telecom giant.

A delegation led by Ugandan High Commissioner Paul Amoru met with MTN South Africa's General Manager for Enterprise Solutions, Sudipto Moitra, to discuss public-private collaborations aimed at co-creating innovative solutions in transport, connectivity, and broader technology sectors.

The meeting followed the arrival of Uganda's Kayoola E-Coach in South Africa, a fully electric bus built by Kiira Motors. The bus left Kampala on Nov. 20 for a 13,000 km expedition to Cape Town and back. When it reached Johannesburg, it had covered 4,916 km--about 39% of the journey--while cutting carbon emissions by 2,270 kg.

Catherine Muwumuza, Superintendent of Support Services at the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat in the President's Office, said scaling Uganda's technology requires a partnership with MTN to leverage its continental network.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Kayoola Electric bus proves our innovations work. Moving people requires connectivity, and that's where MTN comes in," Muwumuza said, noting that further collaboration could advance e-mobility across Africa.

MTN's Moitra said the company is transitioning from a telecom operator to a broader tech enterprise and is ready to support Uganda's innovation agenda.

"We have seen significant innovation in Uganda and are well poised to co-create with the country. MTN leadership is committed to scaling these solutions," he said.

Amoru thanked MTN for responding to President Yoweri Museveni's call during the Uganda-South Africa Investment Summit for private-sector support in public-private initiatives.

The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to scalable innovation, ecosystem strengthening, and the development of solutions that could accelerate Africa's progress.