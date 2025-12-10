Kenya: Activist Mcoure Mobilises Support for Ruto's Broad-Based Govt Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nairobi — Prominent youth activist Kasamuel McOure has announced plans to rally young people behind President William Ruto's Broad-Based Government, as Kenya approaches the 2027 general election.

McOure, who gained fame during the 2024 Gen Z youth demonstrations, said the youth movement will distance itself from politicians he claims attempted to court young voters without participating in last year's protests that inspired the current political arrangement.

"I will not take direction from any politician who was not with me on the streets last year regarding the Broad-Based Government, their popularity or political status notwithstanding," he said.

The Broad-Based Youth Front, a youth-led platform spearheaded by McOure, will begin lobbying the government directly on employment, economic inclusion, and other youth priorities, bypassing traditional political intermediaries.

McOure also criticized the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports for inefficiency and failing to address the urgent concerns of Kenyan youth.

"We will also raise the ante against the indolence and intolerable inefficiency of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports. Its dismal performance treats the youth of this country as an afterthought, prioritizing personal agendas over the mandate entrusted to them,"McOure noted.

McOure maintained that young people involved in protests last year would remain part of the Broad-Based Government until its objectives were met, saying the youth will own it to the very end.

"We are in this Broad Based Government until it fully delivers its mandate, and we will own it to the very end. Your cheap rhetoric and attempts at political reinvention will not deter us. Starting today, we will lobby the government for youth affairs directly, through the Broad Based Youth Front,"he stated.

McOure has made a name for himself as one of Kenya's most outspoken Gen Z activists, known for his strong advocacy for social justice, accountability and good governance.

He played a central role in the 2024 youth-led protests that called for government transparency and action against corruption and unfair economic policies.

McOure has often said that peace cannot come at the expense of justice, insisting that Kenya's youth deserve to live in a country where integrity and fairness are upheld.

His activism has earned him national recognition as a fearless voice of his generation.

However, his growing prominence has not come without criticism.

Some fellow youthful activists have accused him of engaging too closely with government officials, arguing that it goes against the leaderless and independent spirit of the protest movement.

McOure, however, has maintained that dialogue and accountability can coexist, and that real change requires engagement from all sides.

In addition to his activism, McOure is also a musician, pianist, composer and financial analyst.

He has been recognised internationally for his leadership and innovation, including being honoured with the Mandela Washington Fellowship, a prestigious programme for young African leaders.