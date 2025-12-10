South Africa: SA's Proposals Adopted At Cites COP20

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has applauded the South African negotiating team for successfully securing the adoption of three proposals at the Twentieth Meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) - CITES COP20.

"The successful adoption of three of South Africa's proposals to amend the listing of the species in CITES appendices is not only indicative of our leadership on the global conservation arena, but also the impeccable quality of scientists we have locally," the Minister said on Wednesday.

Held from 24 November to 05 December 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the South African delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Narend Singh.

South Africa's adopted proposals include the deletion of the bontebok (Damaliscus pygargus pygargus) from Appendix II and the transfer of two types of succulents - Avonia quinaria and Euphorbia bupleurifolia - from Appendix II to Appendix I.

In total, CITES COP20 considered 51 proposals for amendment of the CITES appendices while 114 draft working documents were submitted by CITES Parties.

"Our priorities are those that have direct implications to South Africa's conservation efforts and sustainable use of its biological resources. These priorities have undergone extensive assessment and scientific advice from the Scientific Authority," the Deputy Minister said.