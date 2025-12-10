South Africa: Candidates Scrutinised As Interviews for New NPA Head Commence

Interviews for South Africa's new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will get underway in Tshwane today.

The position will become vacant next month when current NDPP Advocate Shamila Batohi retires.

Wednesday's public interviews will be conducted by a panel led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

"This process is transparent and helps to build public confidence in the appointment of a person in this critical office.

"I selected a panel that would combine a variety of skills and experiences. These include the public service administration, financial management, legal and jurisprudence, administration of justice and the promotion of equality and human rights," President Cyril Ramaphosa said of the panel last month.

Other members of the panel are:

· Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, Andrew Christoffel Nissen.

· Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale.

· Auditor-General of South Africa, Tsakani Maluleke.

· Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Professor Somadoda Fikeni.

· President of the Black Lawyers Association, Nkosana Mvundlela.

· Representative of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, Machini Motloung

Interviews of the six selected candidates will be held today and tomorrow.

First in the hot seat will be Advocate Nicolette Bell followed by Advocate Adrian Mopp and concluding the first day with Advocate Andrea Johnson.

On Thursday, the interview of Advocate Xolisile Khanyile will kick off proceedings followed by Advocate Hermione Cronje and Advocate Menzi Simelane.

Interviews commence from 10am and will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP0qi8o0cS0.