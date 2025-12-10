South Africa: Reports Highlights Importance of Secure Ecological Infrastructure

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs, Bernice Swarts, has called for swift and decisive action to protect and restore ecological infrastructure as a critical step toward strengthening South Africa's water security.

"Our vital aquatic ecosystems including those in our strategic water source areas - the mountain catchments, wetlands and rivers that only constitute 10% of our land area yet supply over 50% of our water - continue to face severe pressure from pollution, invasive species, and altered water flows," the Deputy Minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing the launch of the 2025 National Biodiversity Assessment (NBA), Swarts said these challenges have been highlighted consistently over the past 20 years of the NBA.

"While important progress has been made, it is clear that much more urgent action is required to secure the ecological infrastructure that underpins our water security.

"Furthermore, improving the vital flow of freshwater into the sea is important for ecosystem services such as marine fisheries and coastal resilience," she said.

According to the report, terrestrial and marine ecosystems are vast - and pressures on these systems are concentrated in particular areas.

"This reinforces the importance of spatial prioritisation, ensuring that every rand we invest in restoration is directed where it has the greatest impact -- particularly in degraded landscapes, wetlands, estuaries, and coastal ecosystems.

"For our species, we can see that again our aquatic systems are at risk, as the most threatened species groups are freshwater and cartilaginous fishes. Several terrestrial groups, including reptiles, birds, mammals and plants, are showing concerning declines," the Deputy Minister said.

For the first time, the NBA reported a significant decline among species in Namaqualand, driven by the intersection of escalating pressures from unsustainable land-use, illegal harvesting and climate change impacts.

"On a positive note, some of our species are showing an improvement in their protection level status, reflecting the strong conservation foundation built through our protected areas and stewardship programmes.

"The NBA introduces global genetic indicators for the first time. These reveal early signs of genetic erosion even in species that appear stable. South Africa is rapidly building scientific capacity in this field and will be among the first countries globally to report on genetic indicators in our 7th National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity. However, we will need sustained investment to secure this essential part of our natural heritage," Swarts said.

She said the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) remains one of the most important ways in which SANBI fulfils its legislative mandate under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act -- to report on the status of the country's biodiversity and to provide the evidence that guides sound environmental governance.

"The NBA is not just a report. It is a reflection of who we are as a country that treasures its natural heritage; it is a mirror that shows both our achievements and our challenges; and it is a compass that guides the difficult choices we must make for a sustainable future," the Deputy Minister said.