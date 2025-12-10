South Africa: Significant Progress Being Made in Delivering Water and Sanitation Projects

The North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has announced significant progress in delivering water and sanitation projects across the province through the effective implementation of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG).

According to the provincial government, several water supply projects are at various stages of construction in different municipalities, aimed at addressing water shortages and ensuring consistent water provision to communities.

Notably, the R131 million Bulk Water Augmentation Project in Ipelegeng, Schweizer-Reneke, has reached 95% completion, representing a major step towards resolving long-standing water challenges in the area.

This project includes the refurbishment of the Schweizer-Reneke Water Treatment Works, valued at R14.8 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the City of Matlosana, the department said the refurbishment of critical water pump stations in Jouberton, Ellaton, Loraine, Kanana and Khuma valued at R39.5 million is nearing completion and will stabilise supply across the area.

In addition, the Mahikeng Local Municipality continues to benefit from major water and sanitation investments, including projects in Madibe A Tau, Lonely Park, Setlopo, and the Mahikeng Rural Sanitation initiative, together valued at R385 million.

In Rustenburg, the R58 million Tlhabane Bulk Internal Water Reticulation Project is now 96% complete.

In Lethabong, the Internal Sewer Reticulation and Waste Water Treatment Works Upgrade - worth over R140 million - is at 82% completion.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Molapisi, said the MIG projects, which are implemented through municipalities, demonstrated government's willingness to resolve water shortage and augment water supply to the ever-growing communities.

"These achievements reflect CoGTA's commitment to strengthening the provision of basic services such as water to improve the quality of life of our communities. The success in project implementation and monitoring done through quarterly forums has improved our performance in implementing MIG projects," said Molapisi.

Other projects are implemented through Operation Bulela Metsi, which was launched in the province, in collaboration with the Department of Water and Sanitation, as a water and sanitation intervention programme to ensure access to water for all households.

Among the key achievements is the R106 million Dinokana Water Supply Intervention, which is currently underway in Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, aimed at boosting water security for residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Water South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In JB Marks Local Municipality, the department said construction of the 25 megalitre (ML) reservoir in Ikageng is progressing well and will soon supply water to several extensions, including Potch Industria and Mohadin.