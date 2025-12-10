Kenya: Thika Stadium to Host Second Leg of Ak Track and Field Weekend Meet

10 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — The second leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Series will be held on January 15-17 at the Thika Stadium.

In a statement, the federation said the two-day event will comprise the events that were scheduled for the first leg of the series in Mumias.

"The event ushering in the new year will serve as the second meet of the 2026 Track and Field season. However, following the cancellation of events of the first meet scheduled for Mumias, the Thika meet will now host a full programme, inclusive of all events that were not held in Mumias," AK said.

The first leg, initially penciled for November 8-9 at the Mumias Sports Complex, was cancelled following the deplorable condition of the turf.

Winners in each category will walk home with Ksh 20,000 compared to Ksh 15,000 for second-place finishers.

On the other hand, third-place finishers will pocket Ksh 10,000.

This season's series will form part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games, set for Glasgow, Scotland on July 23-August 2, next year.

Also to look forward in the new year are the national trials for the Club Games.

