Kenya: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Trial Postponed to May 2026

The 38-year-old actress and her It Ends with Us co-star are locked in a bitter legal battle, but their civil trial has now been postponed by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who has announced that "as important as this case is ... criminal trials take precedent".

The civil trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026, but it's now been postponed until May 18, 2026.

A scheduled hearing in the high-profile case - which first became public knowledge in December 2024 - is set to take place on January 22.

Blake previously accused her former co-star of employing "sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct".

The actress - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in It Ends with Us, the 2024 romantic drama film - told the New York Times: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin - who also directed the romantic drama film - later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan Freedman - who acted as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company - told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Freedman said: "It is shameful that Ms Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations."

He added that Blake's legal action was "yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions".