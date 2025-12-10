South Africa: Media Statement - Police Committee Chairperson Attributes Shortage of Rape Kits in the Western Cape to Failure of National Supply Chain Management

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police and a member of the National Council of Provinces' Select Committee on Security and Justice, Mr Nicholas Gotsell, today found a shortage of rape kits at the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Provincial Supply Chain store in Epping.

The two members conducted a random, unannounced oversight visit after noting media reports claiming a shortage of the D1 kit that is used to collect evidence in rape cases.

During their visit, they found no D1 and D7(rape) kits available for both adults and children at the supply chain store. Their visit confirmed media reports when they found the shelves for these crucial sexual assault evidence collection kits empty.

Mr Cameron said the empty shelves contradict the SAPS' official assurances. He said the unavailability of rape kits for both adults and children means that if any child gets sexually assaulted, then there is nothing available to do the necessary tests, and that is unacceptable. He said the shortage in the Western Cape is because of the national division of supply chain management. "There is a back order in the entire province of the Western Cape, and this is a direct failure of national supply chain management," he said.

Mr Gotsell pointed out that rape kits are not administrative extras. "They are the backbone of forensic evidence in rape and sexual-offence prosecutions. Without them, it becomes exponentially harder to secure convictions, and rapists walk free because the state failed to provide the most basic tools required to build a case."

According to Mr Cameron, the discovery of empty shelves with no stock of rape kits on the last day of the national 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign is a shame. "It represents a profound failure to protect the most vulnerable in the province."