Kenya: Ibis Styles Introduces Solar-Powered Green Room

10 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands has unveiled a fully solar-powered events space as part of a push to integrate more sustainable operations into its property.

The Green Room, which now runs 100 percent on solar energy, is positioned as a model for lower-carbon hospitality in the city.

"This project represents our commitment to a greener future," said Thomas Simonnet, the General Manager, ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands.

"We are proud to lead the way in sustainable hospitality while offering guests fresh, stylish, and memorable dining and social experiences."

The hotel says it has similarly introduced The Roof, a rooftop social space, and revamped Kilele Nyama with a more modern setup.

The three openings reflect growing pressure on hotels to reduce emissions, adopt renewable energy, and align with global sustainability standards.

The developments come as more Nairobi properties test energy-efficient systems and alternative power sources to curb operating costs and meet rising demand for greener hospitality options.

ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands, part of the Accor Group, says the expansion fits into its wider sustainability journey as it rolls out updated dining concepts and energy-efficient design elements across the property.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

