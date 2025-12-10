Botswana: Bank of Barodaa Vacancy - Chief Information Security (Ciso)

Bank of Baroda (Botswana) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (India), a government of India undertaking public sector unit, having its registered Head Office at Gaborone and wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the following post:

RelatedPosts

BOTSWANA RUGBY UNION VACANCY - DEVELOPMENT & TECHNICAL MANAGER

BOMRA VACANCY - HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

BOB TENDER

Postno.1-Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Nationality: Motswana

Age: Candidate should have completed a minimum of 24 years of age and should not have completed 35 years of age.

Qualification: Minimum of a Degree in Information Technology/ Information Security systems.

Preferable professional qualification: Certified information system security professional (CISSP) or Certified information security manager (CISM) or Certified Chief information security officer (CISO) or ISO 27000 Certified or equivalent certification in the field of cyber security resilient framework.

Workexperience:Atleast3years'workingknowledge/experiencehandlingInformation security system implementation and management of cyber security capabilities and information security framework in any organisation preferably in financial sector.

Key Competencies: Fluent in English, analytical and detail Oriented, highly analytical, brilliant oral and written communication skills

ProcessofRecruitment:Interview

CandidatesfulfillingtheaboveeligibilitycriteriamayapplywiththeirCVclearlymentioning the post applied for to the following address, within fourteen (14) days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Managing Director

BankofBaroda(Botswana)Ltd

PoBoxNo.216ADD,Postnet,KagaleView Gaborone Botswana, Contact- 3992710 Email- hrm.botswana@bankofbaroda.com

ho.botswana@bankofbaroda.comNote: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded

BankofBaroda(Botswana)Ltd.isamemberofDepositInsuranceSchemeof Botswana