Uganda: Pearl Bank Launches Pearl Santa to Celebrate Festive Season With Customers

Kampala — Pearl Bank (formerly PostBank Uganda) has launched a festive campaign dubbed "Pearl Santa", an initiative to celebrate its customers across select branches countrywide. There will be surprise visits from Pearl Santa, who will share the joy of the Christmas spirit.

Pearl Santa will visit select branches from December 9 to December 23 to merrymake, cut cake, and interact with customers about the Post Bank to Pearl Bank transition journey .

Priscilla Akora, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Pearl Bank, said, "This festive season, we wanted to celebrate our customers in a way that is personal and meaningful. Inviting our very own Pearl Santa into our branches is a fun, heartfelt way to thank our customers for their loyalty and to share the joy of the season with them."

She added, "Purple Santa is aligned to the bank's primary colour, Purple which is part of the bank's corporate identity, a key element in the bank's transition journey from PostBank to Pearl Bank."

"Therefore, the rebrand is more than a name change; it is a renewed promise to serve our customers better, and by welcoming Pearl Santa into our branches, we are putting a face to our appreciation as well as creating moments of human connection as well as lasting relationships with our customers." Akora concluded.

The Pearl Santa initiative is the first customer engagement under the new name and emphasizes the bank's objective of improving customer experience through building intentional relationships with customers by including a personal touch.

The bank got a license approval from the Bank of Uganda to operate as Pearl Bank; hence, it will be rolling out several activities that are aligned to its purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans, which it implements through its two high-impact goals: to drive sustainable financial inclusion and stimulate entrepreneurship and service.