Zimbabwe: UEFA, CAF and Gavi Bring Goal Getters to Zimbabwe As Vaccine Awareness Campaign Grows Across Africa

CAF, UEFA and Gavi, in partnership with Ministries of Health, are accelerating a pan-African movement empowering girls, countering misinformation and promoting confident, informed health choices

The Zimbabwe hosted Girl Getters workshop will reach close to 200 girls, from six African countries, participating in the CAF Under-17 Gift Tournament

Football, storytelling and community leadership will combine to help strengthen trust in the HPV vaccine, which prevents up to 90% of cervical cancer cases.

Harare, Zimbabwe —

- Following successful activations in Tanzania and Eswatini, the Goal Getters campaign, a partnership between Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and UEFA under a broader UEFA - CAF collaboration, is expanding to Zimbabwe - marking a major scale-up of a continental effort to harness football to inspire confidence, empowerment and informed health choices among young people.The Zimbabwe Goal Getters workshop will reach close to 200 girls aged 14-17 from six African countries - Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia and Zimbabwe - who are competing in the second edition of the Confédération Africaine de Football's (CAF) Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT). Working alongside the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) , The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), football coaches and influencers, the programme, aims to strengthen local ownership and build lasting capacity.

The event will focus on raising awareness around the HPV vaccine, which protects women and girls against cervical cancer - by blending football, music and interactive dialogue to create safe, engaging environments where girls can build confidence, challenge myths and learn from trusted health professionals. The workshop will be strengthened by the presence of two football legends and former national team players: England's Eniola Aluko and South Africa's Amanda Dlamini. As influential role models on the continent, they will use their experience and storytelling skills to illustrate how confidence, leadership and opportunity can grow from the pitch into everyday life - inspiring teamwork, resilience and informed choices.

By combining UEFA's global football development programme, UEFA Together's ability to drive social change through sport with Gavi's mission to protect every child, Goal Getters aims to leverage the universal appeal of football and the vital influence of local community networks to increase vaccine awareness and build trust. As the campaign continues to expand across Africa, with the support of CAF, Goal Getters is demonstrating how football can bring communities together, inspire confident decision-making and empower girls to lead healthier futures - both on and off the pitch.

The arrival of Goal Getters comes at a time of major global progress in the fight against cervical cancer, which remains one of the deadliest diseases affecting women, particularly in lower-income countries and Africa. In response, Gavi has helped partner countries protect an estimated 86 million girls around the world with the highly effective HPV vaccine, which prevents up to 90% of all cervical cancer cases. These efforts have helped prevent more than one million future deaths, but the push to increase coverage and protect more girls remains an urgent priority. With access expanding and communities increasingly recognising the life-saving potential of HPV vaccination, the Goal Getters campaign complements this global momentum by creating youth-friendly spaces where girls can build awareness, challenge misinformation and engage with trusted voices about their health and wellbeing.

Quotes

"Through our UEFA Together partnership with CAF, we are proud to continue our work with Gavi to promote essential health awareness through football. Each new activation of Goal Getters shows how powerful this approach can be - inspiring young people, strengthening trust and creating opportunities that reach far beyond the pitch.

- Zoran Lakovic, UEFA Deputy General Secretary for International Affairs

"Over 25 years, Gavi has helped protect over 1.2 billion children with lifesaving vaccines - yet too many young people are still left unprotected, putting their futures at risk. Together with UEFA, and with the support of CAF, we are working with Ministries of Health across Africa to harness the combined power of football and vaccine shots to transform lives. Goal Getters meets young people where they are with innovative, community-based approaches that build trust, tackle fake news and give empower through access to accurate, lifesaving information."

- Pascal Barollier, Chief Engagement & Information Officer, Gavi

"Football teaches confidence, courage and the power of making deliberate choices. Through Goal Getters, we're bringing those lessons directly to girls across Africa, giving them the space to ask questions, build trust and take ownership of their futures. It's inspiring to see how football can spark these conversations and help build healthier, stronger communities."

- Eniola Aluko, UEFA Together Goal Getters Ambassador

"Having proudly worn the jersey and felt team unity, I know the incredible power of supporting each other, both during games and in everyday life. I want every girl to see that prioritising your health is among the bravest and most empowering choices you can make. It fuels your dreams on the field and unlocks a future of confidence, opportunities, and resilience beyond football. Self-care is the cornerstone of reaching your goals and motivates others to do the same."

- Amanda Dlamini, CAF Legend

"Empowering young girls through football goes beyond just the game; it's about developing their leadership skills and helping them make informed decisions that will shape their futures. This mission lies at the heart of CAF's development projects, including the CAF Schools Football Programmes and, notably, the U17 GIFT Tournament. The current campaign builds directly on the momentum and success of Tanzania and Eswatini editions, where girls engaged not only in competitive play but also in activities designed to foster personal growth and community health. By investing in young girls through these initiatives, CAF - under the leadership of President Dr Patrice Motsepe - demonstrates a commitment to expanding opportunity and wellbeing. Our partnership with UEFA and Gavi further amplifies this impact, allowing us to reach more communities and sustain progress."

- Meskerem Tadesse, CAF Head of Women's Football Development

Notes to Editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.2 billion children - and prevented more than 20.6 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X and YouTube.