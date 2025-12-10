Malawi: MEC Joins Global Community in Commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has joined the Government, citizens, and the international community in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually on 9 December.

This year's commemoration is being held under the "Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption."

In its statement, the Commission emphasised that the theme strongly resonates with its constitutional mandate to deliver elections that uphold the rights, dignity, and free will of every Malawian voter.

It noted that corruption is not merely an ethical breach--it is a direct attack on human dignity, democratic choice, and public trust. When corruption affects electoral processes, it distorts representation and undermines the ability of citizens to elect leaders freely and fairly.

The Commission reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, highlighting several internal measures being strengthened to protect electoral credibility. These include the mainstreaming of anti-corruption messages within civic and voter education programmes and the continuous reinforcement of systems that enhance transparency throughout the electoral cycle.

MEC also underscored that credible elections required the collective rejection of corrupt practices by all actors involved in democracy. Political parties, candidates, financiers, public officials, civil society, media, and citizens all play essential roles in safeguarding the integrity of elections.

The Commission stressed that combating corruption must involve rejecting bribery, vote buying, undue influence, manipulation, and dereliction of duty at every level.

Calling for collective vigilance, MEC encouraged stakeholders and members of the public to report suspected cases of electoral corruption to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The Commission stated that accountability is a shared responsibility and essential to protecting the dignity of voters.

Reaffirming its commitment to its core values--integrity, professionalism, transparency, and accountability--the Commission concluded by pledging its continued dedication to building a corruption-free electoral environment.