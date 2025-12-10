Kenya's Forex Reserves Surge to $12bn, Covering Over 5 Months of Imports

Nairobi — Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have risen to USD 12 billion, enough to cover more than five months of imports, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has disclosed.

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge, speaking during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 2025, said the strong reserves reflect a significant buildup in foreign currency holdings over recent months, providing the central bank with a buffer against external shocks.

"The foreign account reserves have increased quite significantly, as of December 8, reaching 12 billion dollars, equivalent to 5.3 months of import cover," said Thugge.

"We believe that these levels of reserve provide adequate cover and a buffer against any short-term shocks."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Early in 2025, reserves began the year at around USD 9.0-9.4 billion and rose steadily over the following months.

By mid-2025, between July and September, reserves fluctuated between roughly USD 10.7 and 11.2 billion, providing around 4.7-4.9 months of import cover.

In October and November 2025, reserves rose sharply to USD 12.0-12.3 billion, boosting import cover to about 5.3-5.4 months.

Thugge added that the currency has remained stable due to strong inflows and improved reserves.

He highlighted that the external position has been strengthened by diversified inflows, including exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign-denominated debt proceeds, which have helped rebuild reserve levels following earlier pressures. He emphasized that the improved reserves underpin stability in the currency market.

The foreign exchange cushion comes at a time when import demand remains elevated, and external debt servicing obligations loom large.

By holding reserves equivalent to more than five months of import needs, well above the statutory minimum cover and comparable to regional benchmarks, CBK signals resilience against potential external shocks.

The MPC underscored that the central bank will continue to monitor the external position closely to ensure reserves remain sufficient to cover import needs and protect the economy from short-term pressures.

CBK also contends that the strong reserve position enhances investor confidence.