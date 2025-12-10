Africa: Millions of Africans Locked Out of Services As Biometric Digital IDs Raise Privacy and Access Concerns

Nairobi — Millions of Africans are unable to access essential services, including healthcare, education, social protection payments, and voting, as new biometric digital-ID systems continue to be imposed across the continent, a new report by the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) warns.

The systems require citizens to provide personal and biometric information, with limited safeguards for privacy or legal protection.

"Worryingly, fundamental human rights, like education, healthcare and the right to vote, are rapidly becoming conditional on enrolment in biometric digital-ID systems," said Tony Roberts, Research Fellow at the Institute of Development Studies and co-editor of the report.

"While some may benefit from the convenience of digital-ID systems to access essential services, it is locking out millions of citizens who cannot enroll in biometric digital-ID systems, particularly those with disabilities."

On his part, Paradigm Initiative Executive Director Gbenga Sesan warned that many citizens remain hesitant to enrol in biometric digital-ID systems due to privacy concerns and mistrust of government handling of personal data.

"We have found examples of massive data breaches, and in some countries, personal data is used to surveil and target peaceful critics of the government and opposition leaders."

The report highlights that most biometric-ID systems in Africa, which cost an estimated US$1 billion to implement continent-wide, lack robust legal frameworks and accountability mechanisms, leaving citizens exposed to potential human-rights violations and data misuse.

Marginalized groups, including people with disabilities, those living in rural areas, and the illiterate, face additional barriers such as the cost of mobile data, phone access, and electricity for device charging.

Kenya has been advancing its digital-ID agenda through the Maisha Namba programme, which assigns citizens a unique identification number linked to their biometric data.

While the initiative aims to streamline access to government services, it has faced criticism for privacy risks, legal ambiguities, and difficulties for vulnerable populations struggling to register.

Across Africa, governments continue to push top-down biometric-ID systems despite public protests in some countries.

The study argues that citizens' interests, rights, and freedoms must be central to any digital-ID deployment, and recommends participatory approaches and robust legislation to ensure equitable benefits while safeguarding privacy.