Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Launches International Human Rights Day Celebrations in Mogadishu

10 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Jibril Abdirashid Haji, on Tuesday inaugurated celebrations marking International Human Rights Day in Mogadishu, observed annually on December 10.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, highlighted Somalia's achievements in promoting and protecting human rights. Key milestones presented during the ceremony included:

The restoration of national human rights obligations after nearly three decades.

The enactment of critical laws supporting human rights protection and development.

The establishment of Somalia's Independent Human Rights Commission.

The celebrations coincided with the 77th anniversary of the recognition of International Human Rights Day in 1948. Somalia is among 199 countries observing the day, underscoring the government's commitment to human rights, rule of law, and democratic progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Haji emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen human rights institutions and ensure the protection of citizens' rights nationwide.

