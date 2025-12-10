Sudan: WFP Celebrates Sorghum Harvest in Eastern Sudan Under World Bank Managed Thabat Project

Port Sudan — The UN World Food Programme (WFP), together with the Kassala State Government and Minister of Agriculture, celebrated the start of the sorghum harvest at an official event in Wad Al Hilu, Kassala on Tuesday that brought together local Government officials, community leaders, farmers, and WFP staff. The harvest marks a key milestone for a World Bank-managed project, implemented by WFP and funded by the Sudan Transition and Recovery Support (STARS) Multi-Donor Trust Fund, which has supported farmers during Sudan's summer crop season, which started in June, with seeds and fertilizers to boost agricultural production for key staples like sorghum and wheat.

Thousands of farmers across Kassala, River Nile, and Northern states are beginning to see the results of the seeds they planted under the Sudan Enhancing Community Resilience Project (THABAT). The sorghum harvest, now underway in Kassala, marks the first major output of THABAT's initial summer season agricultural support package to smallholder farmers. The project also covers winter season crops like wheat. The winter planting season is currently ongoing with harvests expected to take place in March and April.

So far during the summer season, the THABAT project has supported 16,000 farmers with more than 125 metric tonnes of sorghum seeds and 2,700 metric tonnes of fertilizers. This assistance is helping restore agricultural production severely disrupted by the conflict, enabling communities to boost production of sorghum, wheat, vegetables, and beans. In Northern and River Nile, farmers have also received support for wheat and vegetable value chains, including agricultural inputs and technical training. Altogether, farmers have cultivated nearly 44,000 feddans (about 18,500 hectares) of land, indirectly supporting nearly 200,000 people in targeted agricultural communities.

"For many farmers, this harvest means stability in a time of uncertainty," said Anna Trolle-Lindgren, Head of Partnerships for WFP Sudan, during the event. "Through THABAT, communities are not only producing food again, but they are also rebuilding their food systems' resilience and reviving local markets and value chains that were affected during the conflict."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Farmers supported by THABAT reported improved yields due to early distribution of climate-smart quality seeds, fertilizers, and essential technical guidance on planting, soil preparation, and climate-smart practices. Nojoud Mustafa, a farmer from Kassala, said: "Without these seeds and support we simply could not have planted this year. This harvest means our children will eat."

THABAT has been instrumental in strengthening value chain development, committing up to US$100,000 for at least 80 small and medium enterprises. This funding fosters enterprise growth and enables value-added initiatives designed to increase food availability for consumers at affordable prices.

An estimated 21 million people in Sudan are facing acute food insecurity driven by conflict, soaring prices, and displacement. THABAT is helping communities build a more reliable, stable, and sustainable locally driven supply of staple foods like sorghum by investing in food production to reduce hunger

Note to editors:

The THABAT project is implemented by WFP with support from Mercy Corps and funding from the World Bank-managed Sudan Transition and Recovery Support (STARS) Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Winter 2024-2025 Season (Wheat)

74,000 metric tons of wheat produced -- contributing 18% of Sudan's national wheat production.

59,000+ feddans cultivated across Northern, River Nile, and Kassala states.

25,000+ smallholder households supported with agricultural inputs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan International Organisations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Summer 2025 Season (Sorghum & Vegetables)

16,000 farmers supported with seeds and fertilizers

44,000 feddans of sorghum prepared (approximately 18,500 hectares)

125 metric tonnes of sorghum seeds distributed

2,700 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer distributed to sorghum farmers

Community Empowerment & Value Chains