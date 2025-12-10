Kenya Faces Serious Human Rights Challenges, CJ Koome Warns

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has warned that Kenya continues to struggle with major human rights issues, including extrajudicial killings, abductions, homelessness, inequality, and rising cases of femicide and gender-based violence.

She said these are not isolated incidents but structural failures rooted in governance gaps.

"If all Kenyans are to enjoy the freedoms our Constitution guarantees, we must confront these challenges with honesty, courage, and a united resolve," CJ Koome said.

The CJ's remarks comes a day after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights report indicted Violations of Economic, Social, and Cultural (ECOSOC) rights accounted for the largest share of complaints it received over the past year.

According to the State of Human Rights Report 2024-2025, 2,848 complaints, were documented highlighting persistent gaps in the realization of rights guaranteed under Chapter Four of the Constitution.

Of these, 1,381 cases--the single largest category--related to ECOSOC rights, which include access to health, water, food, education, social security, and housing.

The report noted a strong link between unmet ECOSOC rights and increased agitation, particularly among youth, which in turn contributed to the surge in civil and political rights violations recorded during the period.

Civil and political rights formed the second-largest category, with 1,171 complaints, while 299 cases involved violations of group rights.

According to the report, the majority of complainants were adults aged 35-59, who lodged 1,297 cases.

Youth aged 18-34 accounted for 1,210 complaints, while 257 complaints came from persons aged 60 and above. KNCHR said the figures point to widespread socioeconomic pressures across age groups.