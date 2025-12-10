South Africa: Nomvula Mokonyane Champions Women's Leadership in ANC Ahead of Presidential Race

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane sat down with Daily Maverick to discuss her presidential ambitions, the party's decline and South Africa's relationship with the US.

As the ANC succession race gathers momentum ahead of the party's 2027 elective conference, there appears to be a renewed push for the party to have its first woman president.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza's name has been touted, while the ANC's deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, also known as "Mama Action", has signalled her openness to the top job, saying she wouldn't reject a branch or structure nomination -- and that more women should put up their hands.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on the sidelines of the ANC's 5th National General Council (NGC) in Gauteng on Tuesday, 9 November, Mokonyane glossed over her presidential ambitions, saying:

"When the ANC processes open up, you do not first put your hand up. You are approached by the structures and you respond to them, and my take is no woman must ever say no."

On Didiza's possible candidacy, Mokonyane said: "There must be a conversation not only on Thoko Didiza but every woman."

Mokonyane has been a major figure in South African politics for more than 20 years -- serving as a Gauteng MEC, premier, a Cabinet minister and, since 2022, as one of the ANC's top seven.

Her rise...