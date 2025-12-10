South Africa: Towards an Inclusive Electoral System That Reclaims Accountability Without Reproducing Apartheid Lines

9 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nicola Bergsteedt

We chose proportional representation to mirror the country we were becoming -- and it worked. But the bargain left a gap: inclusion without a direct line to the people elected to serve us. Justice Albie Sachs argues it is time to complete the design we deferred.

This Op-ed was inspired by conversations with Justice Albie Sachs, recorded for the Constitutional Insights series by the Inclusive Society Institute.

South Africa's democratic miracle began by choosing inclusion first. In the early 1990s, the seemingly obvious route -- small single-member constituencies where the top vote-getter takes the seat -- was rejected. As Sachs recalls, that model distorts the national will and sidelines smaller voices. We adopted national proportional representation so the first Parliament would mirror the country in its full pluralism while drafting the Constitution. It succeeded: the centre held because everyone could see themselves in the room.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

That inclusive choice came with a trade-off we promised to resolve later. Proportional representation tells us what South Africa thinks. It does not tell us who to call when the water runs brown or the clinic closes early. The hope was that party branches would nominate grounded local leaders onto national lists, keeping MPs answerable to communities. Politics took another course. Slates hardened, gatekeeping centralised and the shift to a mixed system -- local representatives with a proportional top-up, as in Germany -- never arrived. Incumbency did the rest. The system that delivers you power tends to be the system you...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.