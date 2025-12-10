South Africa: Kingmakers, Knives and Numbers - The Vote That Could Hand KZN to Zuma's Mk Party

You couldn't make this up if you tried: the biggest story that may or may not play out in KwaZulu-Natal - the MK party's shot at taking the province.

While most South Africans will sloth about on Tuesday, 16 December (the Day of Reconciliation), KZN could wake up to a hangover of epic proportions, anything but kumbaya and cheerful Christmas vibes.

On 15 December, thousands of supporters of opposing political parties are expected to square off inside and outside the legislature.

If a showdown in the house goes in favour of Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, the day that once marked a Voortrekker vow forged in blood and later saw the birth of Umkhonto we Sizwe (the original) could go down in history as the date that the MK party seized control of KZN and its R158-billion budget.

The legislature vote is for what politicos are calling the Monc (motion of no confidence) in Premier Thami Ntuli.

The road to the Monc has been long and winding.

Beyond the epic symbolism of the date, the story has intrigue, factional warfare, a volatile kingmaker, tricksters in the wings and a whopping prize to motivate loyalty and treachery.

Razor-thin majority

A host of backroom deals are reportedly being concocted to thwart the MK party.

Zuma's opponents describe the Monc as a power grab, while his supporters frame it as democracy,...