Namibia Urged to Criminalise Digital Violence As Online Abuse of Women Rises

The United Nations Population Fund has called for the inclusion of digital violence in laws and policies to ensure it is taken seriously like other crimes.

Fund country representative Erika Goldson made these remarks at the observance of International Human Rights Day and Namibian Women's Day at Katima Mulilo on Wednesday.

The national women's day is themed: 'United to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a speech read on her behalf, Goldson said correctly naming and framing digital violence is the first step to ensuring it is taken seriously, even by communities.

She added that perpetrators must be held accountable rather than blaming the survivors.

"We must embrace the unity our theme demands. It is not a fight for survivors or women alone, but it requires a collective, comprehensive, whole-of-society response," she said.

Goldson said empowering the youth, who are the future leaders, is necessary to prevent them from remaining passive victims.

"Young people are the most powerful agents of change. We must equip them with a comprehensive understanding of their rights, the necessary tools for digital safety and resilience, and the confidence to actively demand respectful and inclusive online spaces," she said.

She added that they will continue to strengthen data collection, integrate digital safety into education and gender-based violence programmes, and advocate for survivor-centred policies that protect women.

Women's Action for Development executive director Salatiel Shinedima at the event said women and girls are increasingly being harassed, cyberbullied and exploited online.

"Therefore, we need to strengthen our legal frameworks and reporting, as well as online accountability mechanisms to ensure the rights of every citizen are protected," he said.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.