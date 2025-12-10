Uganda: Doctors Release Update On Kayanja's Critical Condition

Doctors at TMR International Hospital have provided a detailed update on the condition of Timothy "Jayden" Kayanja, who was admitted in critical condition last Friday, revealing that the young patient will require more than $100,000 for a life-saving bone marrow transplant in Turkey or India.

Dr Daniel M. Talemwa, executive director of TMR, told journalists that the immediate priority is to stabilise the patient while mobilising financial support for specialised care abroad.

"We are standing here for a noble cause. Jayden needs me, needs you. This message is going to help us raise funding to support Jayden," he said.

Kayanja is under the care of intensivist and critical-care specialist Dr Erasmus Okello, who described his condition on arrival as life-threatening.

The boy had suffered a severe sickle-cell crisis that rapidly impaired oxygen delivery to vital organs.

"When Timothy arrived on Friday, he was in trouble. His haemoglobin levels were critically low, and the sickled blood cells had lost their ability to carry oxygen, causing several organs to begin shutting down," Dr Okello explained.

The crisis had escalated into acute chest complications, dangerously low oxygen saturation, and severe pain -- symptoms commonly associated with sickle-cell complications affecting the lungs.

"Suddenly, you cannot oxygenate your blood. Parts of the lungs begin to suffer from lack of oxygen. Immediate intervention was essential," he said.

The medical team administered emergency oxygen therapy, intravenous treatment, and extensive diagnostic tests to rule out infections and identify possible triggers such as dehydration, illness, or stress.

Blood transfusions were carefully given to reduce the proportion of sickled cells while minimising the risk of sensitisation.

By Saturday evening, Kayanja had stabilised significantly, requiring minimal supplemental oxygen and interacting with family members.

With the immediate emergency addressed, the team transitioned him to long-term management under an internal-medicine specialist to prevent relapse.

"After overcoming the immediate threat, we had to shift to long-term care and preventive intervention so he can go home and not return in crisis," Dr Okello said.

Doctors emphasised that a bone marrow transplant remains the only long-term solution.

The procedure, available in Turkey or India, is estimated to cost over US$100,000 -- far beyond the family's means.

The hospital is appealing to the public to support fundraising efforts and give Kayanja a chance at full recovery.