Uganda: Wakiso's Outgoing DHO Urges More Support for Island Health Facilities

Wakiso District's outgoing District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Emmanuel Mukisa, has called for increased attention to health facilities on the district's islands, noting that many still lack essential resources to serve communities effectively.

He made the remarks during his official handover after 25 years of service.

"Hospitals on the islands still need serious attention because there are many gaps, including few doctors, inadequate medicine, and insufficient equipment, that must be addressed if they are to serve people well," he said.

Reflecting on his early days in office, Dr. Mukisa said the health sector was in a worrying state when he was appointed in 2000.

"At the time, Wakiso had almost no health infrastructure. There were very few health centers, HIV was spreading rapidly, health workers were few, and their salaries were extremely low," he explained.

Over the years, he said, Wakiso has transformed into one of the districts with significantly improved health services, including upgraded facilities on islands such as Zinga and Bussi.

However, he emphasized that rising population pressures mean these facilities still need more support.

On HIV/AIDS, Dr. Mukisa noted notable progress.

"HIV is no longer spreading at high speed because of community sensitization, routine testing, and ensuring people adhere to medication," he said.

During his tenure, 79 health facilities were established across Wakiso, including both government and private centers, some offering free services. Several facilities were also upgraded, such as Zinga Health Centre, elevated from Health Centre II to III, and Nakitokolo in Namayumba, which was also upgraded to Level III.

Despite these achievements, Dr. Mukisa acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly health workers neglecting their duties.

"Some health workers had developed a habit of abandoning their responsibilities, which forced us to install cameras in some facilities to monitor performance," he revealed.

He urged his successor, District Health Officer Mathias Lugolobi, to continue strengthening the health sector.

"I ask the new DHO to ensure staff do what is expected of them so that health services remain strong in Wakiso. He should also prioritize the completion of unfinished health centers and help them secure their documentation," he advised.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Lugolobi praised Dr. Mukisa's dedication. "Dr. Mukisa has been a great example. We pledge to serve the people of Wakiso diligently and maintain the development he has built over the years," he said.

Representing the Chief Administrative Officer, Mathias Katamba encouraged staff to plan for their retirement and commended Dr. Mukisa for his service.

"He has left a strong legacy in improving health services in Wakiso," Katamba noted.

Despite being the country's most populated district, Wakiso still lacks a Regional Referral Hospital, a gap that leaders say requires urgent government intervention.