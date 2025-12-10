East Africa: Kenya Dominates Rwanda in Women's Volleyball At Inter-Parliamentary Games

9 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

A thrilling match at the Inter-Parliamentary Games saw Kenya emerge victorious against Rwanda in the women's volleyball competition, winning 25-22.

The Kenyan team showcased their skills and teamwork, securing a convincing win over their Rwandan counterparts. The match was a highlight of the games, with both teams putting up a strong fight.

The score was relatively close, but Kenya's determination and strategy ultimately paid off, earning them the win.

The Rwandan team put up a good challenge, but Kenya's strength and cohesion proved too much to handle.

The victory marks a great start for Kenya in the games, and they will be looking to build on this momentum in their future matches.

Rwanda, on the other hand, will be looking to regroup and bounce back stronger.

The Inter-Parliamentary Games are off to an exciting start, with more thrilling matches on the horizon.

