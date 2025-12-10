Africa: Tunis, Birth Place of the Name, 'Africa' Hosts 6th Forum of Women, Peace and Security (WPs)

The African Union (AU) successfully convened the 6th High-Level Africa Forum on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in Tunis, Tunisia. The Forum was held under the theme: "25 Years of UNSCR 1325: Leveraging Multilateral Diplomacy to Reinforce Africa's Women, Peace and Security Agenda in a Shifting Global Order."

In his opening remarks, delivered via video message, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, paid tribute to the women of Sudan, standing firm amid conflict; the women of the Great Lakes region, persevering in protracted crises; and the women of the Sahel, who sustain communities despite insecurity and displacement. He concluded by asserting: "Their resilience reminds us that women are central pillars of peace and stability."

Chairperson Youssouf reaffirmed the Commission's unwavering commitment to the progress of this agenda, pledging to work in close collaboration with Member States, Regional Economic Communities, civil society, and partners to ensure that "our collective commitments deliver meaningful and measurable impact for women and girls". He underlined.

Looking ahead, the Chairperson of the Commission stressed that the collective focus must shift to accountability, financing, and women's leadership. He noted that the confluence of the 16 Days of Activism, the G20 declaration, and the adoption of the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (CEVAWG) provides powerful momentum. This momentum, he urged, must be translated into concrete action that strengthens protection systems, deepens women's participation in decision-making, and ensures that peace and security processes across Africa are truly inclusive.

The AUC Chairperson's Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, H.E. Amb. Liberata Mulamula, asserted that Africa's strength is rooted in solidarity, multilateralism, and collective action. She called for a renewed commitment to operationalizing WPS obligations, cautioning against backsliding, and emphasizing the necessity of ensuring that women's voices--from grassroots communities to national leadership--shape policy and drive implementation.

Ambassador Mulamula highlighted the urgent need for accelerated ratification of the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (CEVAWG), noting that only seven countries have signed to date and stressing that rapid ratification remains essential. Ultimately, she conveyed the expectation that the Forum will produce transformative, forward-looking outcomes to guide the next decade of the WPS agenda (2025-2035), building on past achievements while decisively tackling emerging challenges.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Tunisians Abroad, reaffirmed Tunisia's strong commitment to solidarity and multilateral cooperation, rooted in the nation's historic role in supporting peace and stability across the continent. He emphasized that since its independence, Tunisia has been a distinguished regional model in advancing women's rights, notably through the pioneering 1956 Personal Status Code.

This progress has been continually strengthened, culminating in the 2022 Constitution, which enshrined equality and led to the appointment of the first female Head of Government in the country and the region. Minister Nafti concluded by stressing the urgent need to ensure women's full and active participation in peace processes, recognizing them not just as victims of conflict, but as essential partners in shaping and sustaining peace.

In her address, H.E Sahle-Work Zewde, Former President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, stated that conflict continues to disproportionately impact women, who bear the primary burden of displacement and insecurity. She called on Member States and partners to expose and dismantle the economic systems that fuel instability, urging them to redirect political and financial resources toward achieving sustainable peace and human security. She concluded by stressing the importance of amplifying the often-overlooked contributions of women who serve as "silent architects of peace."

H.E. Joyce Banda, Former President of the Republic of Malawi, and Chair of the SADC Panel of the Wise AWLN Champion reminded the Forum that UNSCR 1325 was a milestone in bringing women into global peace processes. African women have never shied away from leadership, their voices remain essential.

Hon. Justice Emeritus Effie Owuor noted that patterns of conflict are evolving, marked by new pressures and the increasing use of digital spaces to perpetrate harm. She emphasized that despite challenges such as shrinking resources and narrowing democratic space, African women continue to play vital roles as community leaders, mediators, and defenders of human dignity.

She underscored that sustainable peace hinges on strong prevention mechanisms, effective early mediation support, and the meaningful participation of women in all peace processes. She called for an immediate end to decision-making about women but without women, stressing that policies disconnected from everyday realities cannot lead to lasting peace.

H.E. Ms. Nyaradzayi called for the full inclusion of women in peacebuilding, governance, and security negotiations across Africa, highlighting Tunisia's leadership in the WPS agenda. She urged the protection and dedicated resourcing of women peacebuilders and emphasized the importance of training the next generation of African women leaders. UN Women reaffirmed its full support for the African Union and its Member States in implementing and monitoring all Women, Peace and Security commitments.

Ms. Grace Kabayo highlighted Tunisia's historic role in supporting the Pan-African Women's Organization (PAWO) and called for the revitalization of the women's movement across the continent. She expressed solidarity with African nations facing crises (including Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, and the DRC) and urged early intervention to prevent further destabilization. Drawing on her own experience, Kabayo stressed the necessity of strong, inclusive leadership and warned against complacency in defending women leaders. She ultimately called for African women to unite, strengthen PAWO's legacy, and advocate collectively for peace, human rights, and democratic governance.

H.E. Ms. Asma Jebri, Minister of Family, Women, Childhood, and Seniors of Tunisia, officially declared the 6th High-Level Forum open. As the host nation's representative for these critical issues, she underscored that strengthening the leadership of women must be a central and non-negotiable continental priority. By formally inaugurating the event, the Minister emphasized Tunisia's commitment to setting the tone for a decade of accelerated action and reinforced the nation's dedication to the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

