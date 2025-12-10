Uganda: Museveni Directs Minister Magyezi to Sort PDM Issues in Kyenjojo

Kyenjojo — President Yoweri Museveni has directed Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi to urgently address concerns regarding the distribution and management of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Kyenjojo District. The directive follows reports of mismanagement and discriminatory practices in the allocation of funds, which were intended to support local wealth creation efforts, particularly for youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Museveni made the remarks on Tuesday while campaigning in Kyenjojo, where he addressed a massive crowd as part of his concluding campaign trail in the Rwenzori region. The President emphasized that the funds allocated to the PDM are meant to empower all Ugandans and help reduce poverty at the grassroots level.

"I have heard that some people are stealing PDM funds and giving them to their relatives. I will send my auditor to investigate. I've also directed Minister Magyezi to intervene and ensure that funds are distributed fairly and transparently," Museveni said, stressing that the funds are for everyone in need, not for those who seek to exploit the system.

He warned that those found guilty of misappropriating the funds would face legal consequences. "If people are demanding Shs 200,000 when giving out Shs 1 million, they are committing a crime and will be arrested. If the committee is not performing well, call a meeting and remove them," he added.

The President also reiterated that PDM funds are available to all Ugandans aged 18 and above who wish to engage in wealth creation activities. He urged citizens to take ownership of these funds and ensure they reach the right people.

During his speech, Museveni also outlined the NRM government's broader vision for economic development, emphasizing job creation, infrastructure improvements, and the importance of wealth generation. He highlighted the success of industrial parks, such as those in Mbale and Namanve, which employ thousands of Ugandans, and assured the people of Kyenjojo that plans are in place to improve roads and provide more electricity access in the district.

In addition, Museveni encouraged residents to diversify their agricultural activities and take advantage of the government's support for sectors like coffee, piggery, poultry, and fish farming. He also promised that the road from Kyenjojo to Kamwenge would soon be upgraded, and that work on the Mubende-Fort Portal road was progressing.

Following the President's address, Nkonge Edward Rwamwaro, the District NRM Chairman, spoke about the positive impact of the PDM funds on Kyenjojo. "We have 31 sub-counties and 892 villages in the district, and all parishes are receiving PDM funds, with a total of Shs 51 billion already disbursed. These funds have greatly improved the lives of our people, especially farmers and livestock keepers," he said.

Rwamwaro also expressed gratitude for the additional funds allocated to PDM, and called for continued participation from all sectors of the community. "We especially encourage the youth to take part. Thirty percent of the funds are earmarked for youth, another 30% for women, and 10% for persons with disabilities. The support has been transformative, and the women, youth, and elderly in Kyenjojo are truly appreciative," he added.

He also praised the establishment of a skilling hub in the district, which has already seen over 170 students graduate. This, Rwamwaro noted, is part of the district's broader efforts to empower its residents and create sustainable livelihoods.