Kenyan Police Officers Lauded for Role in Stabilising Haiti

10 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has lauded the 230 police officers who returned to Kenya after completing their 18-month tour of duty under the now-defunct Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

Speaking during a reception luncheon for the officers, Murkomen said they upheld the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and respect for human dignity--qualities that continue to define Kenya's policing ethos.

"The success of the Haiti mission, acknowledged both at home and abroad, reaffirmed what we as a nation have always known: our police officers are among the most professional and dedicated," the Interior CS said.

The officers returned a day after another contingent of 230, drawn from various NPS formations and units, departed for the Caribbean nation to reinforce teams already on the ground as part of the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Murkomen noted that Kenya's contribution to international security began in June 2024, when then-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki deployed the first cohort of officers on a mission that demanded skill and courage.

The latest deployment comes days after President William Ruto assured US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that, even with the transition to the GSF, 'Kenya will not leave Haiti in a disorganised manner.'

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja assured the returning officers that their pending allowances will be paid as soon as the United Nations releases the funds.

He confirmed that the officers had received only their October allowances, with November payments still outstanding.

Key achievements of the mission include improved stability in Haiti, restored freedom of movement, the reopening of critical road networks, and significant progress in training the Haitian police.

Kenyan officers were also praised for maintaining exemplary discipline and upholding strict human rights standards.

"The National Police Service salutes these officers for their resilience, sacrifice, and exemplary service, and pays solemn tribute to the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace," Kanja said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.