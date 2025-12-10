Egypt: Moneyhash Partners Amwal to Expand Payment Solutions in Saudi Arabia

10 December 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

MoneyHash, the Egypt-based payment orchestration platform operating across the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with Saudi fintech Amwal Tech to expand installment-based payment options for merchants in the Kingdom.

The deal integrates Amwal Tech's high-limit credit card installment offerings into MoneyHash's unified payments platform, giving businesses easier access to flexible checkout tools.

MoneyHash, founded in 2021, provides a proprietary orchestration system that connects enterprises to a wide range of payment methods through a single integration.

The startup recently raised $5.2 million in pre-Series A funding and has been expanding its regional footprint through partnerships, including a recent agreement with noon payments in the GCC.

CEO Nader Abdelrazik said installment products have become essential for both merchants and consumers, and the partnership allows faster deployment of these services. MoneyHash aims to strengthen its position as the infrastructure layer linking payment providers across MEA.

Key Takeaways

The partnership signals the growing importance of payment orchestration in Saudi Arabia's fintech ecosystem as the Kingdom accelerates digital commerce adoption under Vision 2030. Installment solutions, once limited to major banks, are becoming a core part of merchant strategy as consumers demand more control over spending and businesses look to boost average order values. By integrating Amwal Tech's aggregated installment products, MoneyHash reduces the cost and complexity for enterprises that would otherwise need to build separate integrations for each provider. This approach aligns with global trends in payment infrastructure, where orchestration layers are becoming essential for scaling checkout options, reducing failed transactions, and improving customer experience. Saudi Arabia's fintech sector is expanding rapidly, supported by strong regulatory backing from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), rising e-commerce demand, and broad consumer adoption of digital payments. MoneyHash's growing network positions it to benefit as merchants increasingly seek unified platforms to streamline and diversify their payment stacks.

