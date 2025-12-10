Uganda: State House Extends Life-Saving Medical Services to Kasensero Landing Site

The State House medical team is conducting a major health outreach at Kasensero Landing Site, offering essential medical services to hundreds of residents from both the mainland and Kasensero Island.

Stationed at Muyomba Gardens in Kyotera District, the health camp began yesterday and will run until December 12, 2025.

Held under the theme "Building a Sustainable HIV/AIDS and TB Response to End HIV/AIDS and TB as a Public Threat," the integrated medical camp aims to enhance community-level prevention, screening, and treatment for the people of Kasensero.

Residents are receiving a wide range of free health services, including breast, cervical, and prostate cancer screening; a fully equipped TB mobile clinic; and testing for malaria, hypertension, and diabetes, among other conditions. After screening, patients receive medication and follow-up guidance to ensure continued care.

During the camp's opening, the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, in a speech delivered by Dr. Ponsiano Jjumba, Assistant Director, State House Health Monitoring Unit - Central Region, emphasized government's commitment to promoting public health.

"It is the policy of the government and H.E the President to promote proper health for all Ugandans. Sustaining the good health and wellbeing of our people is key, and that is why this health activity was organised," she said.

Ms. Barekye urged residents to make full use of the services provided.

"Our goal is to reach the people in far hard-to-reach areas and support their health needs. I encourage all of you to participate and take advantage of this opportunity."

Dr. Jjumba advised the community to remain vigilant about preventable diseases.

"Use preventive measures like condoms to avoid HIV," he noted.

He also cautioned fishermen against using mosquito nets for fishing.

"The government distributes mosquito nets for disease prevention, so do not use them for fishing."

Ms. Nakachwa Viola, HIV and TB focal person at State House, explained that Kasensero was selected because many residents lack access to services such as cancer screening, which are often expensive or unavailable in the area.

The Regional Coordinator for Leprosy Programmes, Ms. Nyirazihawe Isabella Marble, thanked the organisers, saying the camp is crucial for early detection and treatment.

"This is very beneficial to the people of Kasensero since they will get early screening, early diagnosis, and early treatment."

She encouraged government to sustain such health camps annually to enhance disease prevention in communities.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner Mr. Apollo Mugume applauded the government for extending specialised medical services to Kasensero, noting that screenings for cancers and other conditions are rarely available in small clinics.

He also urged residents to stop misusing mosquito nets.

Residents expressed gratitude as well.

Mr. Alex Bwambale thanked government and requested more frequent camps, while Ms. Nakawoya Leticia said she was grateful for the chance to receive cancer screening.

Kasensero remains a historical epicentre of Uganda's HIV/AIDS epidemic, and health experts say the ongoing outreach is part of renewed efforts to curb persistent infection rates, eliminate HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, and strengthen community health systems.

The camp will continue throughout the week, with mobilisation teams encouraging more residents to come for screening and treatment.

The event was attended by government officials and representatives from the Uganda Cancer Institute, Infectious Disease Institute Uganda, local leaders, and other stakeholders.