East Africa: Uganda Reaffirms Commitment to Syria's Recovery Efforts

Uganda has renewed its commitment to strengthening diplomatic and developmental cooperation with Syria, as government officials, diplomats and religious leaders gathered in Kampala for an event marking Syrian Liberation Day.

The ceremony, hosted by the Consulate of the Arab Republic of Syria in Uganda, was attended by senior officials including State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okello, who served as chief guest, and Deputy Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, representing Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

In a keynote statement delivered on behalf of the host,Dr. Tamouth Moustafa, the Honorary Syrian Consul to Uganda, described the event as a moment of reflection and renewal following what he called "the end of tyrannical regimes that caused immense suffering to the Syrian people."

"Warm greetings from the world's oldest capital, Damascus," Dr. Moustafa said. "It is now a year and a half since Almighty Allah enabled the Syrian people to liberate themselves from all forms of violence and senseless killings."

He noted that despite progress, Syria continues to face obstacles to full recovery, including ongoing aggression from Israel and other geopolitical pressures.

Dr. Moustafa also commended Uganda for providing a safe environment for Syrians who have since established thriving enterprises in the country.

He pledged, on behalf of Syria's new leadership, to deepen bilateral ties with African nations, saying the resilience and hospitality demonstrated by countries like Uganda remain vital to Syria's long-term rebuilding efforts.

Minister Oryem Okello used the occasion to reaffirm Uganda's position on promoting peaceful resolutions to conflict and supporting Syria's recovery efforts.

"Uganda remains committed to peaceful solutions in the Syrian Republic," he said, adding that Kampala is ready to strengthen cooperation in knowledge exchange, cultural diplomacy and technical development.

Oryem highlighted Uganda's longstanding relationship with Syria and pointed to "vast opportunities for closer partnership" as both nations explore new avenues for economic and social collaboration.

He pledged that Uganda will continue to stand with Syria as it works to rebuild after years of instability and war.

The event brought together diplomats, members of the Syrian community in Uganda, and religious leaders, underscoring growing efforts to revitalise ties between the two countries.