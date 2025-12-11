South Africa: Living On R2,320 a Month - Here's How a Pensioner Spends Her Grant

"Sometimes by the 15th of the month, the groceries are all done," says 61-year-old Noah Libbie

Pensioner Noah Libbie, 61, left her home in Bonteheuwel shortly after 9am last Tuesday, to catch the bus to Parow Centre and collect her Older Person's Grant. She was one of about 4-million people who received the grant. GroundUp followed her as she collected her grant, seeing how she stretches it to cover the needs of her household.

She receives R2,200 of the R2,320 grant, after R120 is deducted for a life insurance policy. Libbie chose to do her shopping at Parow Centre because it's the closest big shopping centre. It's also close to butcheries and other food stores that she says charge less than other stores.

Libbie worked as an examiner at a shoe factory for nearly 40 years. "I had some tough times ... It wasn't always great working in the factories. Sometimes you want to just leave and walk out, but then you think of your children."

She lives with her three daughters, her son-in-law, and three grandchildren. One daughter receives the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant. The other two and Libbie's son-in-law have jobs. "We look after one another. If you don't have, I give and you give me," she said.

Shopping on a grant

After withdrawing R1,000, she started her grant-day errands. Her first stop was Checkers, where she picked up essential groceries and a few treats for herself and her family. Her grandchild's 16th birthday was coming up, and the family planned a braai.

What she bought:

1 x box of 200 tissues - R24.99

1 x 750ml Housebrand dishwashing liquid refill - R22.99

2 x Blue Ribbon bread - R33.98

1 x Albany loaf - R16.99

Parmalat cheese - R66.15

4 x packets of boerewors - R221.52

1 x Lunchbar - R15.49

1 x 2-litre Darling full-cream milk - R29.99

2 x Eastern Highlands Still Water 750ml - R19.98

1 x 750ml Housebrand all-purpose cleaner - R24.99

2 x French large rolls - R33.98

3 x checkout bags - R3.90

The original total was R514.95 but with Checkers' Xtra Savings she paid R501.97.

She also bought a few personal items at Fashion World for R75.

Next, she headed to Fairfield Meat Centre, stocking up on meat, fruit, and spices:

1 x Box of Dhania Grillhouse Burger patties - R59.95

1 x pack of lemons - R10

1 x box of pizza bases - R25

1 x corned beef - R323

1 x box of nectarines - R20

1 x box of plums - R20

4 x 11-in-1 spice pack - R100

2 x checkout bags - R2

Total: R559.95

Further down Voortrekker Road she stopped at Vis Fabriek to buy seafood

1 x checkout bag R1.80

4 x packets of Seafood mix - R239.80

Total: R241.60

She made her final stop at Sumthing Meat where she bought three packets of polony.

1 x Ham and Tongue - R38.50

1 x Chicken Polony - R30

1 x French polony - R18.50

Total: R87

The bus fare was R30 from Bonteheuwel to Parow and back. By the end of the day, Libbie had spent R1,495.52 of her R2,200 grant, leaving her with about R705 for the rest of the month.

"I must keep that for electricity, bread and milk," she said.

"You buy what you need. You're not going to buy meat every month because you can't afford that."

Pointing to her trolley, she said, "Look, I don't have potatoes or onions, I must still buy toilet paper, and more dishwashing liquid and Jik for the household ... I'm thankful for the money I get, but there's a lot of things I still need," Libbie said.

Her children's help is essential, Libbie said. "Each one gets me something ... When I go out, they'll give me breakfast money or money for clothes."

The family shares what they have. "Maybe if I prepare food for two days, then on Sunday, one of my daughters will cook. You must just learn how to work with what you have." The household also splits electricity which costs about R1,000 a month.

"If the children don't help it's a struggle. But you can't complain, because everybody struggles."

Libbie also gives her grandchildren R10 each when she can.

To get through the month, she sometimes sells sweets, eggs, doughnuts, or rotis. "Sometimes I make R70 to R300 per day ... sometimes I make R30, which is at least bread money for me."

Although Libbie is very careful with her grant money, the last stretch before month-end is often hard. "By the last week of the month, we really feel it... Sometimes by the 15th of the month, the groceries are all done. But then my daughter will help."

Still, she finds reason to stay hopeful. "Life has ups and downs. It can't be bad all the time."