Uganda: EACOP Partners With Industry Enhancement Centre to Boost National Content

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industry Enhancement Centre (IEC), marking a major step toward strengthening national content development and enhancing the capabilities of Ugandan Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) involved in the oil and gas sector.

Established in 2024 by TotalEnergies EP Uganda (TEPU), China National Offshore Oil Corporation Uganda Limited (CNOOC), and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), the IEC was created in response to recommendations from the 2013 Industrial Baseline Survey (IBS), which emphasized the need to expand local participation in the sector.

The centre focuses on supporting Ugandan enterprises to effectively engage in oil and gas activities, diversify their services, and foster sustainable growth through training, advisory support, and business consultancy.

Under the new partnership, EACOP and the IEC will work together to ensure timely dissemination of business opportunities from EACOP, its contractors, and subcontractors to local companies within the IEC network.

The two organizations will also collaborate on training programs, outreach initiatives, and stakeholder engagements across Kampala and other districts, aimed at building capacity and developing skills among local enterprises.

In addition, EACOP will extend its contractor and stakeholder network to complement IEC's ongoing programs and services.

The MoU reinforces EACOP's wider strategy to promote local participation in the oil and gas industry. The company and its contractors have previously signed partnership agreements with several professional and training institutions, including the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda and the Uganda Industrial Research Institute.

They have also established collaborations with tertiary institutions such as the Uganda Petroleum Institute, Kigumba (UPIK), Makerere University, and Kyambogo University--partnerships designed to maximize value retention and build a skilled local workforce.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, EACOP Deputy Managing Director JB Habumugisha said, "This partnership with the Industry Enhancement Centre underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Ugandan businesses and maximizing local content. By working together, we aim to create opportunities for SMEs to grow, compete, and sustainably contribute to the oil and gas sector and the broader economy."

Jimmy Mugerwa, Managing Director of Zoramu Consulting Group, welcomed the collaboration, noting its importance for Uganda's economic development.

"We are excited to collaborate with EACOP Ltd. to provide Ugandan enterprises with the training, guidance, and networks they need to thrive. This MoU represents a significant step forward in building local capacity and ensuring that Ugandan companies are key players in the development of our country's oil and gas industry," he said.

The partnership highlights both organizations' commitment to sustainable development, national content enhancement, and long-term capacity building for Ugandan SMEs.