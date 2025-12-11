Ethiopia: Deputy PM Says 'Medemer State' Stance Against Corruption Delivering Tangible Results

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said Ethiopia is registering major national achievements as the principles of the "Medemer State," a governance philosophy introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed--continue to drive efforts to root out institutional corruption.

Speaking at the 22nd International Anti-Corruption Day commemorated at the Adwa Victory Memorial under the theme "The Generation with Morality, The Institution with Procedure," Temesgen emphasized that corruption stems from moral decline and institutional fragility.

He noted that Ethiopia has been working to curb corruption through various legal and institutional reforms for the past two decades.

Since the beginning of the national reform agenda, he said, significant mobilization efforts have been undertaken, including the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Committee to assess corruption trends, promote awareness, and recommend sustainable solutions.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the country's recent achievements are evidence of the Prosperity Government's firm stance against corruption.

He highlighted that reformed institutions are now combating malpractice more effectively through strengthened transparency and accountability measures.

Temesgen pointed to the successful completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the turnaround of previously loss-making development organizations into profitable enterprises, reductions in budget deficits, and improved tax compliance. He said these outcomes have served as important instruments, reflected in various national awards--demonstrating Ethiopia's progress in combating state-level corruption.

Regarding creating a conducive environment for the effective recovery of public wealth embezzled through corruption and other crimes, he mentioned that the previously flawed Asset Recovery Proclamation has been revised.

He also pointed out that new working methods in public service delivery, such as the "Mesob One-Stop Center," were introduced to prevent corruption by creating transparency and accountability.

On the other hand, he emphasized that the lasting solution to prevent corruption is by building the morality of the generation and creating citizens resilient to corruption.

He stated that they have stopped corruption, which had become institutional and was leading the country towards destruction, through a strong struggle.

He concluded by saying that everyone must be committed to building the morality of the generation, preventing corruption by modernizing institutional procedures, and ensuring the rule of law for corruption crimes.