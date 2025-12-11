South Africa: DA Hails Surge in Immigration Enforcement

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the tough stance on illegal immigration under Minister Leon Schreiber, with more illegal immigration operations in nine months than in the entire five-year term of the previous administration.

In response to a parliamentary question by DA MP Nicole Bollman, during the entire five-year period from 2019 to 2024 under the previous administration, only 3 917 inspections and immigration operations were conducted, compared to 4 317 in just the first nine months under Minister Schreiber.

A total of 12 822 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested and 810 fraudulent documents seized in the process. In the 2024/25 financial year, 51 000 illegal immigrants were deported--an 18% increase on the previous year, and the highest figure in at least five years.

Operation New Broom focused specifically on hotspot areas in metropolitan municipalities, with six operations conducted since it started, resulting in 1 400 successful arrests of illegal immigrants.

Operation New Broom uses biometric technology to identify and prosecute illegal foreigners, with Minister Schreiber also having begun to introduce mandatory biometrics recording for foreign nationals entering South Africa through the groundbreaking new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

In addition, the recent passing of the Immigration Amendment Bill by the National Assembly provides a legal framework and will speed up prosecutions of illegal foreigners.

The DA remains committed to building on this enforcement momentum. As the next step, we will ensure that the comprehensive measures outlined in the Democratic Alliance's newly adopted illegal immigration policy are fully incorporated into these ongoing operations to decisively curb the proliferation of illegal immigration.

For far too long, undocumented foreigners have been able to enter and exit South Africa at will, and the increase in immigration enforcement operations is another step towards stronger implementation of the rule of law.

This means being firm in enforcing the law unapologetically and firm in upholding the Constitution, while encouraging lawful foreign investment and tourism that will help grow the economy and create jobs.