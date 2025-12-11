Zimbabwe: ARDA Delivers Over 60,000 Tonnes of Grain to Boost National Reserves

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) has reinforced its role in safeguarding Zimbabwe's food security after delivering 60,347 tonnes of grain to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for the country's Strategic Grain Reserve.

This delivery comes on the back of a bumper national wheat harvest estimated at 640,195 tonnes--one of the strongest outputs recorded in recent years. The exceptional performance has been attributed to favourable rains and intensified government-backed agricultural initiatives, which have collectively contributed to Zimbabwe's revised economic growth projection of 6.6%.

ARDA says the milestone reflects improved management systems across its estates and joint ventures, including precision farming, strengthened irrigation infrastructure, and heightened production efficiencies. The authority maintains that its core mandate remains centred on ensuring national food sovereignty through reliable and consistent output.

Officials note that the contribution is not only a quantitative boost to GMB stocks but also a stabilising force for the broader market. The increased supply is expected to fortify the Strategic Grain Reserve and enhance Zimbabwe's capacity to absorb future shocks related to supply chain disruptions or climate pressures.

Agricultural economist Dr Reneth Mano said the latest delivery underscores a sector on the rebound. "The figures speak to a sector in recovery and an institution delivering on its promise. ARDA's contribution is about more than tonnes--it is about building a predictable and secure agricultural base for the economy," he said.

As the summer cropping season gathers momentum, ARDA says its priority is to sustain production gains by expanding irrigation rehabilitation and improving access to quality inputs. The authority believes such measures are critical to driving agricultural transformation and strengthening long-term food security.