Ethiopia, Zambia Sign Major Military Cooperation Agreement

10 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Zambia have solidified their defense ties by signing a broad military cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening partnership across several key fields.

The formal agreement was concluded following high-level discussions between the respective military chiefs and defense ministers in Addis Ababa.

The foundation for the deal was laid during talks between Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF), and Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, Chief of Staff of the Zambian Defense Forces (ZDF).

Field Marshal Berhanu stressed Ethiopia's commitment to regional security, stating the agreement would "elevate the longstanding relations" and reinforce peace and stability in the area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lt. General Zyeele praised the professionalism and historic legacy of the EDF, specifically noting its "experience and expertise since the Battle of Adwa."

He said this reputation encouraged Zambia to seek closer cooperation to "create better capabilities and enhance mutual interests."

Following the military chiefs' meeting, the wider cooperation pact was formally signed by Ethiopian State Minister of Defense Martha Luigi and her Zambian counterpart, Mambo Hamaundu.

The comprehensive agreement outlines cooperation across key areas of mutual interest. It includes a commitment to build a modern army, strengthen security collaboration, and expand joint work in military education and training.

The two countries also agreed to explore opportunities in defense industry development, aiming to advance shared capabilities and deepen their longstanding partnership.

Martha stated the agreement is designed to "protect the national interests of both countries and deepen their shared benefits."

Hamaundu affirmed Zambia's commitment to strengthening the partnership "in all areas of focus for the success of our defense sector."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.