Ethiopia, Zambia Sign Major Military Cooperation Agreement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Zambia have solidified their defense ties by signing a broad military cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening partnership across several key fields.

The formal agreement was concluded following high-level discussions between the respective military chiefs and defense ministers in Addis Ababa.

The foundation for the deal was laid during talks between Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF), and Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, Chief of Staff of the Zambian Defense Forces (ZDF).

Field Marshal Berhanu stressed Ethiopia's commitment to regional security, stating the agreement would "elevate the longstanding relations" and reinforce peace and stability in the area.

Lt. General Zyeele praised the professionalism and historic legacy of the EDF, specifically noting its "experience and expertise since the Battle of Adwa."

He said this reputation encouraged Zambia to seek closer cooperation to "create better capabilities and enhance mutual interests."

Following the military chiefs' meeting, the wider cooperation pact was formally signed by Ethiopian State Minister of Defense Martha Luigi and her Zambian counterpart, Mambo Hamaundu.

The comprehensive agreement outlines cooperation across key areas of mutual interest. It includes a commitment to build a modern army, strengthen security collaboration, and expand joint work in military education and training.

The two countries also agreed to explore opportunities in defense industry development, aiming to advance shared capabilities and deepen their longstanding partnership.

Martha stated the agreement is designed to "protect the national interests of both countries and deepen their shared benefits."

Hamaundu affirmed Zambia's commitment to strengthening the partnership "in all areas of focus for the success of our defense sector."