Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Underscores Strength, Scope of Ethiopia-China Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, held talks with China's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Hu Changchun, underscoring the depth and importance of the two countries' longstanding relationship.

Minister Gedion briefed the Special Envoy on Ethiopia's development priorities, regional dynamics, and the country's broader vision for enhanced economic integration and shared prosperity across the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Hu, for his part, marked the 55th anniversary of Ethiopia-China diplomatic relations, describing the partnership as a "longstanding, all-weather strategic" one.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to further strengthening cooperation through both bilateral initiatives and multilateral platforms.

Both sides agreed to intensify collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reinforcing their partnership amid evolving regional developments.