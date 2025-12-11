Ethiopia: UNESCO Inscribes Ethiopia's Gifaataa Festival As Intangible Cultural Heritage

Addis Ababa — Gifaataa, the New Year festival of the Wolaita people, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The recognition was granted during the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, currently underway in New Delhi, India.

During the session, Ethiopia's Minister of Tourism, Selamawit Kassa, underscored the importance of preserving and promoting this cherished cultural tradition.

It is worth recalling that UNESCO has inscribed numerous remarkable tangible and intangible heritages from Ethiopia.

The Gifaataa Festival is the latest to join this prestigious list, further reinforcing East Africa's standing as a center of rich cultural and historical attractions.

This recognition strengthens Ethiopia's role as a vibrant destination for global tourists seeking meaningful cultural and historical experiences, it was learned

Passed down through generations, Gifaataa marks the transition from one year to the next and embodies profound cultural meaning for the Wolaita community.